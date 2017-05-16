Siano Building Officially Opens

You would be hard-pressed to find a better, recent infill project in the city than the Siano Building at 363 Grant Street. The three-story stunner was officially opened yesterday. The $2.3 million Better Buffalo Fund project transformed a vacant lot into a 12,600 sq.ft. mixed-use building consisting of retail space and 11 apartments.
“The Better Buffalo Fund of the Buffalo Billion focuses on neighborhood revitalization as a key element of the city’s economic and civic renaissance,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who attended today’s ribbon cutting. “With a $440,000 grant, we have leveraged a $2.3 million investment that fills a vacant lot, adds to the vibrancy of the Grant Street corridor and confirms Governor Cuomo’s economic strategy for Western New York. I thank and congratulate developers Matthew and Chris Siano for their vision and commitment to our city.”
The John Wingfelder-designed building has an exterior design and finish that includes brick and architectural precast concrete, projecting elements like fixed storefront canopies, bay windows and building cornice. BRD Inc. was the general contractor.
HES Properties I, LLC, a community-minded development team comprised of two brothers, Chris and Matthew Siano, received a $440,000 BBF loan for costs related to the construction of the mixed-use building. The BBF is a $40 million Buffalo Billion initiative dedicated to projects that encourage density and growth along transportation corridors and revitalize neighborhood commercial districts, encouraging alternative transportation and walkability.
The building at 363 Grant is the second project on Grant Street to be taken on by the Siano brothers. The former Phil Martino’s West Side Appliance and Furniture building was renovated into 2,000 square-feet of commercial space and two market rate apartments. The Siano brothers also have plans to turn two vacant city-owned parcels at 382 and 386 Grant Street into more commercial space and apartments.
“Matt and I are extremely proud of our latest investment into this ascending neighborhood,” said Chris Siano. “We learned a lot on this project, and we look forward to continuing to work with our design and build teams, the City and hopefully the State as we continue to invest in Grant Street in the years ahead.”
One bedroom, one full bathroom units range from $925 to $1,100 per month. Two bedroom, two full bathroom units are $1,500 per month. Rents include heat, AC and water. Tenants pay electric. Apartments feature 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stone counter tops and geothermal heat. Laundry facilities and bike storage is available on the ground floor.
The ground floor commercial space is available. It totals 2,500 sq.ft. but can be subdivided.
