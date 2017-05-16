Shy’s Original Steak House finds new home on Fillmore Avenue

Back in August, I posted a write-up on Shy’s Original Steak House over on Jefferson Avenue (see here). A while back, I drove past and it was gone, which was disheartening. Then, this morning, as I was driving down Fillmore Avenue, lo and behold, I came across Shy’s… at least I assumed that it was the same Shy’s. So I pulled over and went inside. I asked the guy and the girl behind the counter if this was the Original Shy’s from Jefferson Avenue and they said that it was. Great news indeed.
Before heading back out, I grabbed a take-out menu just to be sure that everything was the same. It appeared to have all of the great menu items, including the (2) 8 inch steak hoagies for $15. Jackpot!
Hot subs, cold subs, and the Shy’s Burger for only $4.25.
This new Shy’s location is much nicer than the other one, while still maintaining a certain under the radar charm. The Fillmore Avenue building facade is a heck of a lot nicer. It’s also located in close proximity to The Broadway Market. I’m super jazzed that they only moved, and didn’t close. I’m also pleased that they found a better home.
If you were also wondering what happened to Shy’s, the mystery is solved. Now we can all get back to our daily routines, knowing that this awesome steakhouse is still alive and well.
Shy’s Original Steak House | 690 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo NY 14212 | 716-852-7497 | Facebook