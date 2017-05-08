Shea’s 22nd Annual Wine, Food & Beer Festival

It’s red versus black in this year’s QCRG playoff game! Head to Buffalo Riverworks on Friday, May 12 at 7PM to catch the Suicidal Saucies and Devil Dollies battle it out for a spot in the QCRG championship game against the Alley Kats on June 2! Both teams are determined to secure a victory to take one step closer to becoming the coveted QCRG cup champions of the 2017 season.

This will be the Dollies’ and Saucies’ fifth game of the year, and their third time facing each other on the track. In their first matchup of the season, the Saucies took home the win against the Dollies, with a final score of 183-114. After a two game losing streak, the Dollies came into their third game of the season with a new strategy that helped them claim victory over the Saucies, resulting in a 192-131 win. With final scores so close, it’s anyone’s best guess what the outcome of this playoff game will be. This is one game you don’t want to miss.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at http://www.qcrg.net/event/qcrg-playoffs-2-v-3/ $15 will get you in the door and $20 will get you prime-time seating. So grab your family and friends and head out to Buffalo Riverworks on May 12 to cheer on your favorite Buffalo Roller Derby girls!

The Queen City Roller Girls (QCRG) have had their home in WNY for ten years and are entering their 11th season. The 2017 will be their third season at Buffalo Riverworks. QCRG has five teams: The internationally ranked (#26) Lake Effect Furies, the B-level travel team the Subzero Sirens and three house teams: the Alley Kats, the Devil Dollies and the Suicidal Saucies. With over 70 skaters ranging in ages from 19 to 50. QCRG is an all-volunteer run organization supporting WNY charities at every game.

QCRG is a member of the Womens Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) which has over 1000 member leagues on every continent in the world. Roller derby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world as well as one of two full contact sports for women (the other one is rugby).