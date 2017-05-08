Shea’s 22nd Annual Wine, Food & Beer Festival

22 consecutive years is a heck of a long time to operate a festival. We must congratulate Shea’s for hosting its annual Wine, Food & Beer Festival for that vast duration of time.
On Thursday, May 11, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, the community is invited to attend this very special event that offers up some of the best wine, beer and culinary tastings from around the region. The festival takes place in the glorious lobby of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, which dramatically adds to the event’s appeal.
In 2017, a special guest has been invited to join Shea’s on stage – Buffalo Pedal Tours. The pedal tour company has become a staple fixture of this city’s party and event scene.
The event is set to feature samples from the following businesses:
Rusty Nickel Brewing Co.,Whimsey Confections, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Rule 26,Merritt Estate Winery, Curly’s Grille & Banquet Center, Hanzlian’s Sausage, Bootleg Bucha, Osteria 166 Johnson Estate Winery, Hamburg Brewing Co., Bijou Grill, East Hill Creamery, LLC, Resurgence Brewery, Community Beer Works, Chateau Niagara, Cabot Creamery, Wegmans, and New York Beer Project.
Tickets are $30 presale for a limited time only by calling (716) 829-1168, emailing halt@sheas.org, by visiting Shea’s Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35 at the door the evening of the event. New this year, a limited number of VIP ticket are available for $45. VIP tickets include 30 minutes early access (doors open at 5pm) and a guaranteed limited edition Shea’s wine glass.
Sponsors include:
G&L Flooring, Rich’s Catering, Trusted Nurse Staffing, BAC for Women , GEICO, Amherst Security Professionals, Finger Lakes, Technologies Group, Inc., Buffalo Pedal Tours, Schuele Paint Company Inc, Star 102.5, and The Buffalo News.