There are a lot of good things happening along Seneca Street these days, but by far the most exciting project is the redevelopment of the historic Shea’s Seneca by Schneider Development (learn more).
On Thursday, May 25, Jake Schneider, President, Schneider Family of Services, will be joined by a number of other developers, community activists, and politicians, who will come together inside the long-shuttered building to give a presentation on the history of the structure and development work ahead.
Presenters will also discuss other private and public sector initiatives along the Seneca Street corridor. The community is invited to attend the event. Questions will be fielded before and after the presentation.
“We are super excited, and really want to get the neighborhood pumped up and empowered to drive change in their own community,” said one of the event organizers.
The event will be attended by the following people:
- Jake Schneider, President, Schneider Family of Services
- Karl Frizlen, President, The Frizlen Group
- Peter Scarcello/John Otto/Gino Gatti, Hook & Ladder Development
- Christopher P. Scanlon, South District Councilman, City of Buffalo
- Byron W. Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo
- Brian Higgins, Congressman, New York’s 26th Congressional District
Seneca Street on the Rise – A Community Gathering
Thursday, May 25, 2017
6pm-7:30pm
Shea’s Seneca | 2178 Seneca Street | Buffalo, NY
Event is free and open to the community