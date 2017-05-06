Second Chic 7th Anniversary Party is today!

Today marks Second Chic’s 7th year in business. To mark the occasion, Annie Adams (second Chic) has partnered up with Dawne Hoeg and Joanna Stott from Stitch Buffalo to make some magic happen. “It is our 7 year anniversary party today (Saturday, May 6, 2017) and we will be officially promoting and supporting Stitch Buffalo with 100 percent of the sales going to the organization and the women who created the magic,” said Adams. “We not only have their full line of items (amazing growth of new items) but we also began giving them a pick of donations for the refugees to embroider, like jeans and jean jackets, and other basics, even dresses to embellish. They then bring them back to us to sell. It’s a marriage made in heaven.”
“Stitch Buffalo’s mission is to provide economic empowerment through the textile arts,” said Joanna Stott from Stitch Buffalo. “Our Refugee Women’s Workshop teaches women to hand-embroider, to bead, to weave and to sew on machine. Research shows that the act of sewing in a group can have a profound impact on people’s lives. We are thrilled to be partnering with Annie Adams of Second Chic as they are the only retailer who carries the full line of Stitch Buffalo goods. Not only that, Second Chic returns 100% of the proceeds to Stitch Buffalo. When you purchase a SB product you are supporting the prosperity and development of the city as a whole. Annie has embrace SB and understand the importance of our mission and we are so excited to have our first event together today from 12-5pm where you can shop for SB good in the coolest clothing store in town.
“When I first saw the birds that the women of SB make I wanted every one of them,” added Adams. “I proceeded to purchase 6 for every gift I needed for the next coming months. They did not disappoint. Everyone felt so blessed to be given not just a beautiful gift but one that gives back financially to the women who created them. I feel so lucky to have met these two amazing women Dawne Hoeg and Joanna Stott. They have truly impacted my life with all the great things they are accomplishing. Check back soon to Second Chic when we will be carrying items that we have donated to SB, they will embellish them with their signature embroidery, and we will sell them at the store at 810 Elmwood Avenue.”