Do you love our hostel? Do you want to save it? Well, now is your chance to get involved. Hostel Buffalo-Niagara is hosting a “Save Our Hostel” event on Friday, May 19, and you’re invited to attend. By attending, you will be showing your support for Buffalo’s hostel, by spreading a message that this city needs such an amenity in its downtown core (learn more).
By now, you should have seen all of the “Save Our Hostel” lawn signs around the city. There are a lot of people out there who support the hostel, and don’t want to lose it.
The Save Our Hostel Soirée will feature live music and spoken word performances. Entry into the event is only $5. There will be food and drinks available from EXPO Market.
