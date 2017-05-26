Saturday Artisan Market Season Opener

The kick off for the Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) is set for Saturday, May 27 (10am to 5pm). It looks as if the rain is holding off, which means that the artists and artisans should be in for a good day of selling.

SAM started up in 2012. Since that time, the artisan market has become a beloved staple of the Buffalo waterfront. Thousands of people have attended the market, which is filled with all sorts of handcrafted gems, sold by a boatload of regional creative talents.

The 2017 roster of participating artists can be found by clicking here. Also, check out the flyer below to see which artists and artisans will be featured at this season opener.

Not only will there be loads of handmade items for sale at the market, there will also be plenty of entertainment throughout the day, including a swing band that starts at 10am and an Americana band at 2pm.

Pray for sun, and we’ll see you at SAM, where everyone gets a chance to “Meet your makers”.

2017 Saturday market dates: June 3, July 1, July 15, August 12, August 19, September 9

buffalosaturdayartmarket.com

Facebook event

Lead image: Canalside