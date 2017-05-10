Rise & Shine Buffalo! For a Pre-Mother’s Day Artisan Brunch.

Buffalo is gearing up for a super awesome brunch on Saturday, May 13. The brunch (just in time for Mother’s Day) is part of the ever growing City of Buffalo Artists Market, inside the glamorous Ellicott Square Building in Downtown Buffalo. The event is being held the day before Mother’s Day, which gives all of us a chance to invite our moms for some mimosas, brunch, and to shop for a gift or two along the way.

50+ local artists and artisans will be featured at this special brunch, along with live singing from vocalist Keith James. Two of the building’s newest tenants will be on hand that day as well – Bon Bon’s and The Grove. Sarah Danielle’s (another tenant) will be featuring storewide spring sales.

“Ellicott Development started this event in December 2015, not really knowing how it would turn out,” said Jessica Kane, one of the event organizers. “It ended up being a huge success with over 1,500 people, our employees have never seen so many people in the building before. After that, we decided to try out a Spring market and again it was a well attended event so since then we decided to continue the tradition and host two each year. Many vendors and our guests now ask us frequently when the next event is, it’s been a market that the local people don’t want to miss out on.”

This is the type of market event series that adds a big boost to Downtown Buffalo. People from all over the region come to attend the artisan series. By doing so, they get to explore a beautiful part of the city, while learning about many of the artistic entrepreneurs that are making a difference when it comes to jazzing up the city with their talented works.

“We wanted to support the local artists in Buffalo and decided to host an artists market,” added Jessica. “This will be our fourth market and seeing how the event has grown into so much more is amazing. Meeting the vendors and really creating a relationship with them is special. As well as seeing Buffalonians come out to support them is truly incredible. We are proud to be a part of this and to create something that people enjoy.”

4th annual A City of Buffalo Artists Market: Spring Edition

50+ Local Artists

Saturday, May 13th

10am to 3pm

Ellicott Square Building | 295 Main Street

Cash bar

Ticketed brunch sessions will be offered throughout the duration of the market. A private open bar and tables seated in groups of four will be available with preorder. Half hour sessions begin at 11:30am, with the last session seating at 1:30pm. Ticket price includes brunch and fruit buffet with private seating and open bar on the second floor of the Ellicott Square Building. Tickets are first come, first serve, will be $15, and are available for purchase at www.ellicottdevelopment.com. Sponsors include Buffalo Magazine, Fetch! Dog Treats Kevin’s Catering Park Edge Sweet Shoppe Queen City Realty Group & Fairy Cakes Cupcakery LLC.