Resurgence Brewery is getting ready for the warmer weather ahead. On Saturday, June 10, the brewery is teaming up with Bootleg Bucha to host a summer kick-off clambake on the brewery’s sprawling patio (biergarten). And what could be better than chillin’ with some delicious brews and bucha? Not to mention a clambake fit for a king and a queen.
This is going to be an all day affair, with doors opening at 11am. The party is going to last throughout the day and into the night. The clams will be served up in the biergarten. The beers will flow in the taproom. Plus, there will be food trucks, commemorative glassware, cornhole, contests and giveaways, and special beer releases to look forward to.
This event has “hello summer” written all over it. It’s going to be a smashing affair that you won’t want to miss.
Resurgence Brewery’s Summer kick-off clambake with Bootleg Bucha
Saturday, June 10, 2017
11 AM – 11:30 PM
Resurgence Brewing Company | 1250 Niagara St, Buffalo, New York 14213