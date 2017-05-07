Regional Flea Market Finds

OnlyInYourState.com has posted a list of the eight top flea markets in the Buffalo area. The list is a great reference, because not many people would even venture to guess that there are that many regional flea markets in operation. For the flea market lovers in the crowd, it turns out that there are plenty of places to venture out to on the weekends, ranging from The Peddler on Elmwood Avenue to Antique World in Clarence.
The flea market post includes addresses, days and times, and other pertinent information, making it easy for flea fans to plan their weekend in advance. The list highlights the following flea markets:
Buffalo Flea Fair (2495 Main Street)This flea market has closed, but the operator is researching other locations (Sundays)
- Antique World and Flea Market (11111 Main Street, Clarence)
- Clinton-Bailey Farmers Market (1443 Clinton Street)
- Flea Market at the East Aurora Auction & Expo Center (11167 Big Tree Road, East Aurora)
- Gentner Commission Market (341 W. Main Street, Springville)
- The Peddler (656 Elmwood Avenue)
- Strykersville Town Wide Yard Sale (Main Street, Strykersville)
- World’s Largest Yard Sale (Hamburg Fair Grounds)
OnlyInYourState.com features lists of things to see and do and eat around the US. In NYS, the site visits an epic castle, a fabulous tree house, hidden places, evil places, and everything in-between. It’s a great resource for people looking to head out on a quick adventure or a full day trip.
Lead image: The Peddler – Photo: Queenseyes @ BRO