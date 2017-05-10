Queen City Pop Up heads to the Brisbane Building

Do you think that you’ve got what it takes to open a pop-up shop? Are you thinking about opening a business, but you want to test the waters? Do you want to co-locate with other like-minded entrepreneurs in Downtown Buffalo? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then chances are that you’re a good candidate to land a spot in the City’s next Queen City Pop Up.
Mayor Byron W. Brown, along with partners Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC), Buffalo Place and Working for Downtown have put out a call for local small businesses retailers who are interested in participating in the 2017 Spring Edition of the pup-up series.
Since this series first launched, a number of pop-up owners have transitioned from pop-up to permanent storefronts. Do you think that you have what it takes to join the pop-up phenomenon? This next pop-up opportunity offers entrepreneurs free rent from June 15, 2017 through September 1, 2017. This session will occupy a space inside the Brisbane Building located at 403 Main Street at Lafayette Square. Brisbane Realty Associates, LLC has temporarily donated a space in the building for this initiative.
“The Queen City Pop Up program has proven to be a unique opportunity for small business retailers to expand and grow their retail operations,” said Mayor Brown, Chairman of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC), the organization overseeing the program.
Applications are now available at BUDC offices located at 95 Perry Street, Suite 404, Buffalo, NY 14203; or by contacting Brandye Merriweather, BUDC Vice President – Downtown Development at 716-362-6525 ext. 131 or bmerriweather@buffalourbandevelopment.com. Applications are also available at www.buffalourbandevelopment.com, www.buffaloplace.com, www.workingfordowntown.org and www.city-buffalo.com. All proposals must be submitted to Brandye Merriweather, no later than Monday, May 22, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.