The works of one of the city’s emerging artists, Chris Main, are being featured at an upcoming show at GCR Audio. This is the artist’s first solo show, which is a significant milestone in his career. Main’s works have been featured at a number of high profile festivals, which is where he has been concentrating his efforts. His live painting sessions are renowned in the local art scene, as they offer an exploratory view into the creation methods undertaken by the artist.
“I was formally trained as an illustrator/graphic designer, and have been working professionally as a graphic designer/art director for the last 18 years,” said Main. “To combat the sometimes client-driven rigidness of corporate design work, I started painting creatively roughly ten years ago on and off, but more seriously for the last 6 years or so. My work to this point had a somewhat traditional/surreal approach. This new work is a departure from that style. Influences range from post-modernist to street art, vintage skateboard graphics, typography, and lowbrow art.”
According to Main, “his influences spanning mythology, religion, vintage advertising, typography, symbolism, and pop culture are thrown into a blender with the results being something that needs to be seen. [His career as we know it today] launched as a style experiment/collaboration at last year’s Music is Art Festival (with artist Chuck Tingley) has turned into a full body of new work.”
Since that time, Main has been a self-professed fixture of the Buffalo live art/underground art scene. The solo art show is being hosted by GooGoo Dolls’ bass player and Buffalo art dynamo Robby Takac. The public is invited to view Main’s works at Takac’s music studio – GCR Audio.
Prey 4 Us: An evening of new work by Chris Main
Friday, May 5, 2017 | 6 PM – 10 PM
GCR Audio | 564 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York 14202