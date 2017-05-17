Predictions for the next round of the NBA Playoffs

Written by Mark Lattman

Well, I hit 50% in the last round preview, not terrible, but nothing to crow about. However, I believe I (and a sack of potatoes) can hit these next two series right, so let’s put that to the test. I’ll start in the West this time, since I got both those series correct in the last round’s preview.

Golden State Warriors (1) Vs. San Antonio Spurs (2)

Golden State: After breezing through the first two rounds without a loss, the Warriors are strong favorites to make their third finals appearance – and win their second NBA Championship – in the last three years. They’re fully healthy, well except for Head Coach Steve Kerr who may not coach again this year, let alone in this series, but interim HC Mike Brown, like Luke Walton last year, has been a fully capable substitute. No one’s in a slump, no one’s chirpin’ at any one else, and Draymond Green seems to be taking (enough of) his meds, so there’s not much that can stop GS right now except something internal like that flaring up for some reason. Otherwise, their talent is obviously overwhelming.

San Antonio: Unlike the Warriors, the Spurs aren’t fully healthy, with their best player and semi-MVP hopeful Kawai Leonard coming back from a twisted ankle he sustained in game 5 against Houston, and Tony Parker is done for the year. Lucky for the Spurs, they didn’t need them as the Rockets and their semi-MVP hopeful James Harden, checked out early again in embarrassing back to back loses. But there’s no way even Most Valuable Coach of Forever candidate Greg Popovich can pull off a seven game series against the Warriors without a fully healthy Leonard, and most likely not even then. Still, when healthy and with a contributing LeMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio could be the toughest test the Warriors face all Playoffs.

Prediction: With Leonard hurt, the only place the San Antonio can match the Warriors is literally on the bench: in coaching. But unfortunately for the Spurs, the game is played on the court, and on the court, the Warriors will have the better, younger, faster and more athletic players all game long. Warriors in 5.

Boston Celtics (1) Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2)

Boston: They fought all season to be in this position, having home court advantage over the Cav’s after beating Washington in an up and back series where no one won a road game and only the last two games were close. Celtic superstar Isaiah Thomas was dealing with a heavy heart from a personal tragedy as well as a major dental situation from a nasty elbow (is there any other kind?) in game 1, yet still led his team to the Eastern Conference finals. But Boston isn’t quite the one man show many think they are. Al Horford has really stepped up his all around game in the playoffs and Avery Bradley has been a solid #2 option. They hope that’s enough, if coupled with superior energy, focus and drive, to keep Cleveland from its third straight appearance in the NBA finals, and LeBron’s seventh(!).

Cleveland: Well, I was nowhere near close in my last round prediction, in that I thought the Cav’s would at least be tested by Toronto, and certainly more than they were by the less talented Indiana Pacers the round before. I did say that the Cavs had the talent to romp, and with Kyle Lowry out after game 2 and “Playoff Cleveland” awakened again after a more problematic than usual season (except for James, who as always has also stepped up his game), they did just that, joining the Warriors at 8-0 in the playoffs so far. It also leaves them as the (at least geographically) most local team to follow as well, which is good since they are healthy and deep, and also plenty rested thanks to an almost week long gap between games for them. Their only Achilles’ heel is defense, but they’re tightening that up as well.

Prediction: On paper, and based on the playoffs so far, Cleveland should romp. They are undefeated so far, healthy and (unlike Boston) rested, LeBron James is the Eastern Conference MVP and either Kevin Love or Kyrie Erving would easily be the second best player on the Celtics behind Thomas. What the Celtics have is the potential to be the hungrier, more energetic and less dysfunctional team, and the fact that sometimes, Cleveland forgets to play Defense. But those hopes would be a lot more realistic if Cleveland had lost even one game in the playoffs so far, so I’d still bet on the talent disparity. Expect high scoring games with a few Cavalier blow- outs. LeBron and Company in 5.

Lead photo credit Keith Allison