Poster Unveiling and Successful Crowdfunding Campaign for “A Diamond In The Buff”

It wasn’t long ago that Buffalo lost one its hardest working, most celebrated performers – Lance Diamond. I think that it’s safe to say that this city will never be the same without him. While we may have lost a music legend, we are lucky to have all of those memories of Lance, whether he was playing at The Bash, or at the Elmwood Lounge. But what about those who have heard the name, but aren’t exactly sure about his impact on the city? There is a young generation on Buffalonians who should also know the man who called Buffalo “home”.

At the same time, there are longtime fans of the performer who want to see his legacy set in stone. That’s why I’m so happy to say that there is a film and production team in place that is hard at work at rolling out a film dedicated to the life of Lance – it’s being called “A Diamond in The Buff”.

Unfortunately, Lance passed away as this film was in the formation stages. But that hasn’t stopped the creators, Buffland Productions, from working even harder to ensure that the project wraps up on a high note.

According to Kevin Polowy of Buffland Productions, “Nothing is official yet, but it’s looking very likely we’ll be premiering the film in Buffalo in July, with a theatrical and/or video-on-demand release to follow shortly after. We’ll also be releasing the film on DVD and/or Blu-ray later this year. We can’t wait for Buffalo to see it. It’s not only a celebration of Lance Diamond’s legacy, but it really captures the essence of the city and its people. Ultimately it’s a love story between Lance and Buffalo.”

In the meantime, Buffland Productions has successfully launched a Kickstarter page that has managed to raise close to $20K. That’s great news. Even greater is the incredible effort underway to recognize a man who lived and breathed Buffalo, NY. He touched so many of our souls, and helped to make Buffalo what it is today. This community will never forget him, especially now that he will be up in lights once again.

Fans of Lance and this production effort can follow the most recent news by tuning into this Facebook page. For more background on this project, check out this BRO article.

Movie poster design by Tishon Woolcock