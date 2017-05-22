Pop-Up Shop | “The Victory Gardens” at Oxford Pennant

Oxford Pennant opened its newest pop-up shop – The Victory Gardens – at 43 West Tupper this past Saturday. You might recall that the business made an appearance at this same location during this past holiday season (see here). Since that time, owners have been busy fulfilling pennant orders and gearing up for another pop-up session that will last until July 3.

Not only will you find boatloads of interesting and unusual items in stock, you will also find that this team has managed to pull off a boutique atmosphere that could rival a mash-up between Australia’s Country Road and Robert Redford’s Sundance store.

Best of all, “The Victory Gardens” at Oxford Pennant is a one of a kind shopping experience that you won’t find anywhere else. From snazzy terrariums to grocery shopping bags featuring Delaware Park, there’s so much to browse in these lush botanical surroundings. The design team took the presence of springtime in Buffalo to a completely different level. Now they’re inviting you to come take a gander at their offerings, which will only be available for a little over a month’s time.

It’s hard to believe that this is a pop-up shop, but in this day and age, when everyone wants the latest and the greatest items presented in a timely and fresh manner, in certain cases, this is the way to go. The ephemeral nature of the shop frees up Oxford Pennant to be able to concentrate on their main business the rest of the time – fulfilling pennant orders for the likes of Adidas, Facebook, Google, Burton, WordPress and Yahoo. The pop-up shop gives the team a chance to flex some of their creative design muscle in a real world setting, not just online. It also gives them the ability to showcase their famed pennants along with other great merchandise. Best of all, the owners have a lot of fun creating these short-lived shopping experiences, which Buffalonians have come to love.

Dave Horesh of Oxford Pennant explains, “Our close friend Avi Amon (aviamon.com) is a New York City-based composer and amateur horticulturist. He visited our shop this December and commented on the incredible light that pours into our space in the afternoons. The next day, he returned with a car full of plants for our front window.

“The current trend in retail design is minimalist. Lots of white walls, wood and glass. We thought it would be interesting to create a space on the opposite end of the spectrum, exploding with greenery and life with layers of products that reveal themselves as the space is explored in further detail. In the midst of designing the space, we discovered a great quote from Frederick Law Olmsted; “Never too much, hardly enough”. That became our mantra as we built our shop.

“Avi came to Buffalo in early May to design and build the shop. This past week, the team at Fern Croft Floral (ferncroftfloral.com) hung trees and Spanish moss. Simply put, the space is absolutely full of plants.

“As for the products, every plant in the store is available for purchase. Plants can be intimidating and every product is ‘grab and go’. They’re potted and watered and will thrive as long as they receive appropriate water and light.

We’ll be refreshing the plant inventory as it’s sold so the store remains lush and full. In addition to the plants, we have a few products unique to the shop.”

Tote bags featuring Olmsted’s original planting plans for the “vicinity of Albright Art Gallery”

Pennants featuring Western New York’s favorite summer vacation destinations (Adirondacks, Crystal Beach, Ellicottville, Lake Erie and Niagara Falls)

Pennants featuring Western New York’s favorite summer vacation destinations (Adirondacks, Crystal Beach, Ellicottville, Lake Erie and Niagara Falls) Buffalo, NY championship banners

Ebbets Field Flannels caps featuring nature-inspired sports team designs

Ebbets Field Flannels caps featuring nature-inspired sports team designs Succulent, Rose and Magnolia-scented candles

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself over to this fabulous pop-up shop, and pick out some inspirational spring items for your house, or for a friend.

“The Victory Gardens” at Oxford Pennant | Oxford Pennant | Facebook | Pop-up shop | 43 West Tupper | Buffalo NY | Monday-Saturday | 12-8pm