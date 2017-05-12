Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Plans for New-Build at 500 Franklin Street is Alive

2 Comments

Fears that a parking lot constructed at the site of a torn down building at 500 Franklin Street appear to be unfounded.

Architect/developer Matt Moscati tore down a fire-damaged building on the property in 2014 and received Preservation Board approval for a new three-story apartment building for the site. Construction on the building did not begin but the site was paved for parking leading many to believe the project had been scrapped. The new building appears to be alive as construction manager Hayes Construction Services bid out work on the project earlier this year.

Moscati’s Franklin 500 LLC is still proposing a 16-apartment, three-story building for the site. It is located just north of Allen Street in the Allentown Historic Preservation District. Moscati’s TRM Architect firm designed the building.

The building will have a red brick façade with a precast cornice. Two doorways front the building, one an entrance to the lobby, the second an emergency exit. A pair of ground floor arches frame the lobby area on the right and provide an entrance to the twelve-car, basement parking area on the left. Commercial space is not proposed. The first floor contains the lobby, one studio apartment, and tenant storage rooms.

There will be a rooftop patio for tenants with much of the remainder will be “green.” Apartments have in-unit laundry facilities and many feature walk-in closets. Units on the third floor have skylights.

  • Mr. B

    “The building will have a red brick façade with a precast cornice.”

    BRO response: Yea!!!!!! This project is great!!!

    “Commercial space is not proposed.”

    BRO response: Booo!!!!!! This project sucks!!!

    .

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Cheers to the project team. Wish the project well.