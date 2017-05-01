Pegula Sports Working with McGuire Development on 79 Perry Project

Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) is proceeding with its exciting reuse plan for 70 Perry Street by selecting a local firm to oversee the project. McGuire Development Company, a local, full-scale commercial real estate firm, was retained by PSE to provide owner representation services for the redevelopment of the 79,030 sq.ft. Cobblestone District building into a first class entertainment destination.
McGuire’s owner representation service streamlines the project lifecycle from conception to completion. PSE, the management company of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, HaborCenter, and additional entertainment and hospitality entities, recently purchased the five-story warehouse with plans to redevelop the space into a mixed-use facility that will include retail, commercial, and residential space. Last week it was announced that Labatt USA will be the anchor tenant, calling the destination the “John Labatt Project” which will house the Labatt headquarters, and include a Labatt-themed Brew House. The buildout is expected to be completed by Summer 2018.