On the Market: 32 Irving Place

I love viewing houses when they come up for sale. The only problem is that I can’t make it to many showings, due to time constraints. That’s why I’m a fan of checking out listings online, especially when they include some quality production, such as quadcopter views and 360 degree visual features.
Just the other day, Gregory Straus, a Real Estate Broker/Owner with HusVar Properties LLC, sent me a unique listing featuring 32 Irving Place. Not only is the house absolutely exquisite, it’s also situated in a prime historic neighborhood. Greg mentioned that the house was being listed at $479,999, which didn’t faze me much, because the Buffalo real estate market continues to be hotter than ever. “Four years ago, I could only dream of listing almost a half million dollar home in Allentown, the heartbeat and center in some ways of the city’s rebirth,” said Greg. “Now, listed at $479,999 it will set a record high price for 3 family homes in Buffalo, and it’s worth every penny.
“32 Irving Place is a 3 family home that’s nearly 4000 sq ft – breathtaking location and lot. Inside, the property has been updated with care and beauty. Steps from Allen Street, this home will be a great future residence for a lucky person. With half the property being the owners unit, it’s a great entertainment space and has room enough for almost anyone’s needs. The house is perfect for anyone that loves the prestigious Irving Place neighborhood and its community feel, which is steps from everything City Living has to offer.”
The next showing is this evening (May 2, 2017) and the property is being continued to show this week. For your own showing of the property, or more information, contact Greg.
