North Buffalo Farmers Market opens June 1st

It’s almost farmer’s market season, which means that soon we will all be heading out on various days to source the freshest ingredients and the most wholesome (locally produced) foods around. Once again, North Buffalo is being graced with the presence of an always-inspirational farmers’ market, located on Hertel near the corner of Delaware. The North Buffalo Farmers’ Market has become a mainstay for anyone looking to source edible goods grown/made right here in Buffalo. Plus, this year marks the return of the Culinary Table, a favorite market ingredient. Culinary Table is headed up by Don Keating, head Chef at Joe’s Deli on Hertel. Keating sources his supplies at the market, before preparing dishes for market-goers. Keating is also talking to other North Buffalo chefs about bringing their own cheffing skills to market, so we will have to see what he comes up with as the season rolls along.
Currently, The North Buffalo Organization (NBO) has expressed that the market is searching for volunteers, and is reaching out to high schools and colleges to source help while providing learning opportunities. “Continued community support is vital to our efforts,” says Market Manager and Founder Patricia Banning. “I’m looking forward to the Market having another successful season.” More info here.
In the meantime, we can all look forward to coming across tried and true vendors, while discovering some new treats along the way.
The North Buffalo Farmers Market is open on Thursdays from 3:00 – 7:00 PM, June through October at the Holy Spirit Church parking lot, Hertel Avenue near Delaware. Follow the Market on Facebook for up to date news and information.