The nation’s first running music festival is coming to Buffalo. Night Nation Run is a mash-up between a 5K run and an electronic music festival. That’s right, the event is a giant festival disguised as a run… or a giant run disguised as a festival. No matter, it’s being held on the night of Saturday, May 6, at the Outer Harbor.
To date over 1 million people across the World have become a member of the Night Nation!
Night Nation Run featured live music, lights, lasers, and electronic dance music. Participants run, dance and skip their way through an illuminated racecourse, as DJs set the pace with their spinning prowess. The end of the run culminates with a huge festival dance party on the main stage, featuring top EDM DJs and special guest celebrity performers.
Grab your friends and come run, dance and party your way through this 5K event. Prepare yourself for fog, cryo, confetti guns, DJ’s, dancers, light-shows, selfie-stations, and glow gear giveaways.
Gates open at 5pm. There is a pre-party that starts at 7pm. Then, the first wave of runners head out at 8pm.
REGISTRATION INCLUDES:
- Night Nation T-shirt
- Race Bib
- Glow Necklace
- Free Giveaways
- Admission into the Night Nation after party
Night Nation Run
Saturday, May 6, 2017
8 PM – 10:30 PM
Outer Harbor Buffalo | 225 Fuhrmann Blvd | Buffalo, New York 14203
Children 8 and under are FREE (T-shirt not included)