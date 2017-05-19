Newly Refurbished Pat Sole Park is Now Maintained by the PBA

Pat Sole Park, located at 888 Columbus Parkway near the Peace Bridge, has been given a welcome makeover. Work got underway last fall on the park, which is now being maintained by the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority (PBA). In order to get the park back up to snuff, the PBA spent $300K on park improvements – new trees, metal fencing, playground. park benches, garbage cans, plantings, walkways, picnic tables, etc.
I stopped by the park to see the difference, and came away quite impressed with the new aesthetics and amenities. But don’t take my word for it, just ask neighbors who are actually utilizing the park for the first time. Upon my visit, there were around a number of families on the grounds. Some kids were swinging on the new swing sets, while accompanying family members were simply sitting on the new park benches enjoying the new surroundings.
The only issue at hand currently is the speeding traffic that is located on Niagara Street. Fortunately, the street will soon benefit from traffic calming measures. Once this section of Niagara Street is downgraded into more a boulevard, this park will become even more appealing. In its current spruced-up shape, Pat Sole Park reminds me of a neighborhood park that one might find in bustling NYC.
The metal gates help to ensure that there is little chance that a kid might run out into the street. Parents appear to be very relaxed, just letting their young ones run around freely. I also likes the mix of people at the park. Even the refugee population has found this new neighborhood park/playground ideally situated.
Formerly, this parcel of land didn’t even look like a park. It was somewhat foreboding and barren. Today it is lush and vibrant – a complete turnaround. The park has now become a welcome asset along Niagara Street.
On Saturday, May 20 (10am), area elected officials, neighborhood residents, and directors and executives from the PBA will celebrate the reopening of Pat Sole Park (located at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Columbus Parkway).