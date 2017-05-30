Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

New York Central Film Night @ The Central Terminal

2 Comments

On Friday, June 9, the Niagara Frontier Chapter NRHS, Inc. will be hosting a viewing of historic train films. The venue for this film viewing is the Buffalo Central Terminal. Yes, train fans will have just about everything that they could wish for, as the historic train films roll along, inside the former hotbed of train activity. 

The films will be hosted at the terminal between 8pm and 10pm.

A meeting of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) will also be held on that evening, which means that there will be a good number of train buffs on hand.

New York Central Film Night @ The Central Terminal

Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo NY

The event is free and open to the public

See BRO event

Stay tuned to the Buffalo Central Terminal Facebook page for additional details

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Fly Street

    i want one of those posters…

  • Michael Ferguson

    Would love to know if those posters are available for sale. Would proudly display in my office as my grandfather worked for New York Central in that very terminal. Might be a good fundraiser for their efforts.