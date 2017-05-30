On Friday, June 9, the Niagara Frontier Chapter NRHS, Inc. will be hosting a viewing of historic train films. The venue for this film viewing is the Buffalo Central Terminal. Yes, train fans will have just about everything that they could wish for, as the historic train films roll along, inside the former hotbed of train activity.

The films will be hosted at the terminal between 8pm and 10pm.

A meeting of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) will also be held on that evening, which means that there will be a good number of train buffs on hand.

New York Central Film Night @ The Central Terminal

Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo NY

The event is free and open to the public

