New Moon Café to open on Hertel

One year ago, The Frizlen Group wrapped up its multi-use development project at 1685 Hertel Avenue (see here). Since that time, Good Looks barber shop opened, and now the remaining storefront will soon open as New Moon Café. The café will be serving breakfast and lunch all day.

Breakfasts will include (from the griddle) Belgian waffle, croissant French toast, chocolate hazelnut French toast, a medley of burritos (chorizo, hawg, bean), breakfast bowl, side of scrambled eggs, huevos rancheros, Montezuma quesadilla, and breakfast panini.

For lunch, there are a boatload of paninis, all named after legendary musicians (meat and vegetarian on toasted ciabatta). There are four different salads, and a category called Buff Mex – Buffalo chicken quesadilla, frito burrito, and a chicken & black bean quesadilla.

Additional menu items of interest are the jumbo pretzels (Bavarian style), and the Three Bean Chili. There’s also a kids’ menu, which will be well received on Hertel. Finally, the café will feature a Tea Bar including (cold) fresh brewed blueberry tea, Earl Grey, ginger & Berry detox, Tazo passion herbal infusion, honey lemon ginseng, along an “eclectic” array of hot teas.

It won’t be long before North Buffalo has another go-to breakfast and lunch joint, which is always a “more the merrier” scenario, especially when there’s a diner flair such this. BRO will be back, once the café opens. We’re excited to try a number of items, one of which is the Funky Town Frito Pie! Oh my!

New Moon Café | 1685 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY 14216

    This place will do well best of luck !