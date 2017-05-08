Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

LaSalle Skate Plaza – 2nd Phase is Complete

0 Comments

The next phase of the LaSalle Skate Plaza is complete. The second phase is a continuation/expansion of the East Coast style plaza skating (designed by New Line). The park mimics many of the features that can be found in urban commercial districts, such as benches, stairs and railings, while providing plenty of room for skaters to get around without colliding. This is important, because (when it’s not raining), the plaza becomes a very popular place to skate for a wide range of riders.

I recently learned that the old school skaters tend to get to the plaza early in the morning, when they have the place to themselves. Then, as the day gets going, the younger thrashers arrive en masse.

In a previous post, I pointed out that there were many who never thought that the second phase of the skate plaza would come to fruition. Well, here it is. Now, let’s see if the use of the plaza warrants the construction of the third and final phase – the transition park.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes