LaSalle Skate Plaza – 2nd Phase is Complete

The next phase of the LaSalle Skate Plaza is complete. The second phase is a continuation/expansion of the East Coast style plaza skating (designed by New Line). The park mimics many of the features that can be found in urban commercial districts, such as benches, stairs and railings, while providing plenty of room for skaters to get around without colliding. This is important, because (when it’s not raining), the plaza becomes a very popular place to skate for a wide range of riders.
I recently learned that the old school skaters tend to get to the plaza early in the morning, when they have the place to themselves. Then, as the day gets going, the younger thrashers arrive en masse.
In a previous post, I pointed out that there were many who never thought that the second phase of the skate plaza would come to fruition. Well, here it is. Now, let’s see if the use of the plaza warrants the construction of the third and final phase – the transition park.