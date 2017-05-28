JT’s Urban Italian Readies to Open

Who would have thought that the corner of West Delavan and Elmwood would ever look like this? Compared to the days of the old gas mart, JT’s Urban Italian is a breath of fresh air on the street. Now, dual patios have been added, which elevates the appearance of the building tremendously. JT’s Facebook page has posted an image of what we can expect to find inside when the restaurant opens.

Last month, we posted on NEO Gift Studio opening in the corner spot of the building (see here). The combination of JT’s and NEO will create a solid draw – soon enough, this corner will be a bustling intersection.

For years, this spot was the bane of existence for the Elmwood Village. When I was young, there were always broken down cars off to the side – the place was a mess. It’s great to see such a fine mixed-use building come to fruition, especially with two solid anchors.

JT’s has put out a call for employees, and is set to open sometime in April. Click here to learn more about the project.

JT’s Urban Italian 905 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 882-0905 | Facebook