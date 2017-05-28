Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

JT’s Urban Italian Readies to Open

8 Comments

Who would have thought that the corner of West Delavan and Elmwood would ever look like this? Compared to the days of the old gas mart, JT’s Urban Italian is a breath of fresh air on the street. Now, dual patios have been added, which elevates the appearance of the building tremendously. JT’s Facebook page has posted an image of what we can expect to find inside when the restaurant opens.

Last month, we posted on NEO Gift Studio opening in the corner spot of the building (see here). The combination of JT’s and NEO will create a solid draw – soon enough, this corner will be a bustling intersection.

For years, this spot was the bane of existence for the Elmwood Village. When I was young, there were always broken down cars off to the side – the place was a mess. It’s great to see such a fine mixed-use building come to fruition, especially with two solid anchors.

JT’s has put out a call for employees, and is set to open sometime in April. Click here to learn more about the project.

JT’s Urban Italian 905 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 882-0905 | Facebook

  • Andy Wulf

    “JT’s has put out a call for employees, and is set to open sometime in April.”

    Check the calendar, Newell.

  • bufforward

    I think this is an example of a building that is looking much better now than when it was 80% or even 90% done. The details soften it and help it look less like a 3d rendering come to life and a little more like a real building. The building does a good job in that last photo of looking like multiple separate buildings, and I think the patio helps to blend and distract to further the illusion. Give those trees a few years to fill in and this will look right at home.

  • greenca

    But it’s four stories and therefore an abomination. It doesn’t belong in our quaint little village where only special people live.

  • ILikeBuf

    Ok, I’ll ask that favorite EV question, Is there enough parking?

    • Mr. B

      Everyone must walk or bicycle to this building.

      .

  • Arrogance^2

    This building causes giant shadows on the Evans Bank across the street. It needs to be torn down right away because it’s ruining my banking experience.

  • disqus_etPpWltdKD

    April, we have to wait another 11 months?

  • Giovanni Centurione

    Looks awesome!