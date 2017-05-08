Introducing “Chip”

Since the onset, a nameless Relay robot has been roaming The Westin Hotel, conveniently delivering goods to guests in a stealthy manner. According to Delaware North, the robot has been busy couriering items that include “delicious and nutritious SuperFoodsRx™ juices and other menu items from the hotel’s Jake’s Café, to running shoes as part of Westin’s Gear Lending with New Balance® program.”

Needless to say this little automaton has been busy, embarking from its home (a docking station), picking up goods, hopping on elevators, roaming the halls and delivering the goods and gear to guests in need.

Until this point, the only problem was that the efficient ‘bot’ did not have a name. After giving it some thought, Delaware North decided to launch a social media campaign, which would allow the community to come up with a cute or clever name for the mechanism that it also refers to as a “Wellbot”. Four potential names were thrown into the ring:

Chip: This name pays tribute to The Westin Buffalo's location on the corner of Delaware Ave. and Chippewa St. – one of the focal points of Buffalo's current revitalization. It's also fitting as the robot is powered by a computer chip.

Sally: The first "first lady" of Buffalo, Sally Johnson was the city's first mayor's first wife. She was by his side as he designed his sprawling Johnson Cottage on the site where The Delaware North Building now stands.

Grover: A reference to Buffalo's presidential history. Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president of the United States, was once Buffalo's mayor. Visitors can see their statues outside Buffalo City Hall, just blocks away from The Westin Buffalo.

Silo: Buffalo's grain silos hearken back to the 19th and 20th centuries, when the city was at the nexus of the country's manufacturing and shipping industries. Today, the grain silos have been repurposed as tourist destinations along Buffalo's waterfront.

In the end, “Chip” was chosen as the winner. Now, this clever gadget finally has a real identity that will endear it to any and all who stay at The Westin Hotel, corner of Delaware and “Chip”pewa. Now, if guests will only stop standing in Chip’s way as the bot attempts to do its job… for some reason, people are fascinated by the act of throwing roadblocks at the poor fella, to see how the bot will overcome adversity. So the next time a guest complains that “Chip” didn’t deliver the goods on time, chances are that the gizmo had to deal with some curious wisecrackers along the way.

Lead image: A visitor from California finds Chip fascinating