Interfaith Consecration Ceremony to recognize Broderick Park’s role in the Underground Railroad

On Saturday, June 3, members of the community will gather at Broderick Park to recognize the site’s historic role in the Underground Railroad. Mayor Brown, along with the Buffalo Quarters Historical Society, will host a Consecration Ceremony at the park, which recently benefitted from an $11 million makeover. This parcel of land, which bounds the Niagara River, was the last US stopping point for runaway slaves who were attempting to reach Canada (and freedom). The site is officially listed as part of the National Underground Railroad Network. 

Visitors to Broderick Park, which is found at the foot of West Ferry, will find many new improvements to the landscape, including “the creation of a south lawn and parking area, a new shelter, railings, sidewalks, bike path, amphitheater and central overlook, as well as concession building improvements, a contemplative garden, new parking area and additional landscape features.”

To learn first hand about the historic significance of Broderick Park, as it pertains to the legacy of the Underground Railroad, be sure to visit the new Freedom Walk Pathway.

Broderick Park Interfaith Consecration Ceremony

Saturday, June 3, 2017

4pm to 6pm

Broderick Park – Foot of West Ferry

  • S.L.Hawks

    This parcel of land did not exist until it was created from landfill, well over 50 years after slavery ended. “Near this place, at the foot of Ferry Street” would be an appropriate way to refer to it. Not to be a historical picky-do, of course ….