Interfaith Consecration Ceremony to recognize Broderick Park’s role in the Underground Railroad

On Saturday, June 3, members of the community will gather at Broderick Park to recognize the site’s historic role in the Underground Railroad. Mayor Brown, along with the Buffalo Quarters Historical Society, will host a Consecration Ceremony at the park, which recently benefitted from an $11 million makeover. This parcel of land, which bounds the Niagara River, was the last US stopping point for runaway slaves who were attempting to reach Canada (and freedom). The site is officially listed as part of the National Underground Railroad Network.
Visitors to Broderick Park, which is found at the foot of West Ferry, will find many new improvements to the landscape, including “the creation of a south lawn and parking area, a new shelter, railings, sidewalks, bike path, amphitheater and central overlook, as well as concession building improvements, a contemplative garden, new parking area and additional landscape features.”
These new park improvements will help to attract additional visitors to the park, who will then come to know the
To learn first hand about the historic significance of Broderick Park, as it pertains to the legacy of the Underground Railroad, be sure to visit the new Freedom Walk Pathway.
Broderick Park Interfaith Consecration Ceremony
Saturday, June 3, 2017
4pm to 6pm
Broderick Park – Foot of West Ferry