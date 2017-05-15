If you’re into antiques, collectibles, fine china, glassware, sports memorabilia, tools, yard equipment, office furnishings, art work, kitchen equipment, custom made furniture, vintage books, one of a kind items, and industrial restoration furnishings, there is big street fair that you will want to attend. The “Got Trash?” event is coming up on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. On those days, over 5000 unique items will be put up for sale at 133 Tonawanda Street.
The event will take place inside the warehouse and out on the street. This location is directly next door to another building that is now the new home of CooCooU, so be sure to check out the jaw dropping retro items while you are there. This is the inaugural “Got Trash?” event at this location. Hopefully, all of the newfound activity nearby (see Railyard Lofts) bodes well for this building, which would be a great asset to the neighborhood, even if the window openings were simply glassed.
Inaugural “Got Trash?” Warehouse and Street Fair
Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, 2017
Friday 12pm-6pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
133 Tonawanda Street, Buffalo, NY
This event is being hosted by Got Trash? and ACM Auction House (also see Facebook).