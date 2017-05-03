Guitar virtuosos Antoine Dufour & Ian Ethan Case to play Lakeward Spirits Event Center

Celebrated guitar virtuosos Antoine Dufour and Ian Ethan Case will be making a special appearance at the Lakeward Spirits Event Center at The Barrel Factory on Friday, June 2, from 8:00 to 11:00 PM. This new arts and concert venue, located in the Old First Ward, will come to life with the sounds of two world recognized guitar players, as they ignite the space with a performance that has got to be heard (and seen) to be believed. Case will be masterfully wielding his double-neck guitar, while Dufour demonstrates why he has been billed as “the true heir to the Michael Hedges mantle” by the likes of Mark Tucker (Folk & Acoustic Music Exchange).
The Guitar Journal calls Dufour “Mind Blowing”. He manages to appeal to a broad audience via his “jaw-dropping guitar playing skills” that are showcased in his instrumental compositions.
According to the Lakeward Spirits gang, “Case will be featuring a never-before-seen custom instrument affectionately dubbed The Beast*.”
*Incorporating newly developed “acoustic synthesis” technology from American inventor Paul Vo, the instrument was co-designed by Case and private luthier Wade Sylvester and took over 7 years to build. With an array of tuning levers allowing for accessing hundreds of tunings on the fly, along with sophisticated electromagnetic technology that physically manipulates the vibration of the 12 strings, be prepared to hear other-worldly sounds you’ve never imagined coming from a guitar—double-neck or otherwise.
“You’ve probably never heard anything quite like the music of Ian Ethan. That’s probably because not many musicians are tackling the double-neck guitar — at least not the way he plays it…”
“The results of his exploration are stunning, beautiful, moving and expressive…be prepared to hear something like you’ve never heard before, to venture into wild and uncharted territory.” – Jen O’Callaghan – Nashua Telegraph / Encore / Granite Sounds (Nashua, NH)
Joining Ian will be live looping and electronics specialist Stephanie Case, adding even more sonic and orchestrational variety to the mix.
Tickets for the concert are $20, and are available via Eventbrite here. The event is presented by Candyrat Records Guitar Night.
Antoine Dufour
Facebook – www.facebook.com/antoinedufourmusic
Website – www.antoinedufourmusic.com
Ian Ethan Case
Facebook – www.facebook.com/OpenLandMusic
Website – www.ianethan.com
Lakeward Spirits
The Barrel Factory is located at 65 Vandalia St., corner of Republic St., in Buffalo.
Craft cocktails and local NYS craft beer and wine will be available during the evening.
