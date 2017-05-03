Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Guitar virtuosos Antoine Dufour & Ian Ethan Case to play Lakeward Spirits Event Center

1 Comment

Celebrated guitar virtuosos Antoine Dufour and Ian Ethan Case will be making a special appearance at the Lakeward Spirits Event Center at The Barrel Factory on Friday, June 2, from 8:00 to 11:00 PM. This new arts and concert venue, located in the Old First Ward, will come to life with the sounds of two world recognized guitar players, as they ignite the space with a performance that has got to be heard (and seen) to be believed. Case will be masterfully wielding his double-neck guitar, while Dufour demonstrates why he has been billed as “the true heir to the Michael Hedges mantle” by the likes of Mark Tucker (Folk & Acoustic Music Exchange). 

The Guitar Journal calls Dufour “Mind Blowing”. He manages to appeal to a broad audience via his “jaw-dropping guitar playing skills” that are showcased in his instrumental compositions.

According to the Lakeward Spirits gang, “Case will be featuring a never-before-seen custom instrument affectionately dubbed The Beast*.”

*Incorporating newly developed “acoustic synthesis” technology from American inventor Paul Vo, the instrument was co-designed by Case and private luthier Wade Sylvester and took over 7 years to build. With an array of tuning levers allowing for accessing hundreds of tunings on the fly, along with sophisticated electromagnetic technology that physically manipulates the vibration of the 12 strings, be prepared to hear other-worldly sounds you’ve never imagined coming from a guitar—double-neck or otherwise. 

“You’ve probably never heard anything quite like the music of Ian Ethan. That’s probably because not many musicians are tackling the double-neck guitar — at least not the way he plays it…”

“The results of his exploration are stunning, beautiful, moving and expressive…be prepared to hear something like you’ve never heard before, to venture into wild and uncharted territory.” – Jen O’Callaghan – Nashua Telegraph / Encore / Granite Sounds (Nashua, NH)

Joining Ian will be live looping and electronics specialist Stephanie Case, adding even more sonic and orchestrational variety to the mix.

Tickets for the concert are $20, and are available via Eventbrite here. The event is presented by Candyrat Records Guitar Night.

Antoine Dufour

Facebook – www.facebook.com/antoinedufourmusic

Website – www.antoinedufourmusic.com

Ian Ethan Case

Facebook – www.facebook.com/OpenLandMusic

Website – www.ianethan.com

Lakeward Spirits

The Barrel Factory is located at 65 Vandalia St., corner of Republic St., in Buffalo.

Craft cocktails and local NYS craft beer and wine will be available during the evening.

The event is presented by Candyrat Records Guitar Night

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Sabres00

    People who are easily entertained by slap bass will like this.