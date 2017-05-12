Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Green Sun Seed Library

Did you know that there is group that is dedicated to community gardening and seed saving? The group is called Green Sun Seed Library. Members are mainly concerned with promoting sustainable gardening practices and the preservation of heirloom non GMO seeds. They hold a number of seed and plant swaps throughout the course of year. They also promote a wide range of sustainable gardening and farming practices.

Their Facebook group page is a wealth of information that keeps people in tune with the latest and greatest wholesome activities and resources pertaining to growing plants. They also promote lectures, provide germination charts, offer gardening and growing tips, feature films, and promote plant and seed sales such as the upcoming Capen Spring Plant and Seed Exchange (see Facebook event – Saturday, May 20). If you really get into it, you can join the group on Facebook, and even attend one of their upcoming meetings. 

Photo of the first plant and seed swap by Albert Brown

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

