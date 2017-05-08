Comics are a big deal for a lot of people, and they’re not just for kids. Chances are, if you loved comics as a child, you will forever carry a torch (possibly a human torch) for comic book characters throughout your life. And it’s not just the personalities of the characters that draw us in, it’s also the dynamic, colorful, creative, and clever artwork that captivates our imaginations.

Buffalo happens to be the home (or hometown) of a number of celebrated graphic artists, including Spain Rodriguez, Tom Toles, and Steve Fiorilla.

On Thursday May 18, Sugar City will be paying tribute to comic art, and those that bring it to life. The exhibit will include the works of Tom Van Deusen, Emily Churco, Kevin Delgado, Bobby Griffiths, Max Weiss, Caitlin Cass, Luckyanson Prak, Autumn McGee, Andie Jaram, and Salvatore Sciandra.

The exhibition is being hosted simultaneously with the Nickel City Comic Convention on May 19-21.

Tom Van Deusen is a cartoonist from Seattle, Washington. He is the writer of numerous comic books, including Scorched Earth, Eat, Eat, Eat and Now: That’s What I Call Comix v.1. His comics have appeared in The Seattle Weekly and online with Study Group Comics, Boing Boing and Vice.

Emily Churco is an illustrator, photographer, stuff-maker based in Buffalo, NY.

Kevin Delgado is an illustrator based in Buffalo, NY.

Bobby Griffiths is an illustrator and musician based in Buffalo, NY.

Max Weiss is an illustrator and musician based in Buffalo, NY.

Caitlin Cass makes comics, drawings and counterfeit historical exhibits inspired by failure throughout history.

Luckyanson Prak is a digital illustrator and animator in the Buffalo area.

Autumn McGee is an illustrator and fine artist based out of Buffalo, New York.

Andie Jaram is an MFA student at SUNY Buffalo studying illustration.

Salvatore Sciandra is a comics writer & artist based in Buffalo, NY.

Graphic Nature: Comic Art from Western New York

Opening Thursday May 18, 2017

7-9PM

On view from May 7th until May 30th

Gallery Hours: Fridays 5:30-7:30 PM, during events and by appointment

Sugar City 1239 Niagara St Buffalo, NY 14213

www.buffalosugarcity.org

Lead image: Citizens of Animal City – a project by Salvatore “Sal” Sciandra. Sal worked on this project as part of Sugar City’s Fun-a-Day project. Each day in February, Sal created a character. There are 28 characters – one for each day of the month.

