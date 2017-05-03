Grant Street Gives Back to benefit Journey’s End

Each year, the Grant Street business community comes together to rally behind a special cause. The businesses understand the importance of the refugee community, and what this new population of culturally diverse people has done to bolster the economy and the image of the city’s West Side.
In order to show their support of these refugee families, the business owners host an event called Grant Street Gives Back. The funds raised during the day long fundraiser are allocated to Journey’s End Refugee Services, so that the organization may continue to provide the critical programs and the services that the community has come to rely upon.
On Thursday, May 11, the community is encouraged to shop, eat and drink on Grant Street. A portion of all of the sales derived from that day will go towards Journey’s End. The following businesses will be participating in the grassroots effort:
- Global Villages
- The Gypsy Parlor
- G&L Flooring Center
- Rust Belt Books
- Sweet_ness 7 Cafe
- 007 Chinese, Nine & Night & Zigma Naturals @ the Westside Bazaar
- Westside Stories Used Books
We must continue to support the resettlement agencies that have helped to create save havens for refugees. Not only do these agencies help struggling people to successfully acclimate to various neighborhoods in Buffalo, the efforts have helped create a culturally rich and diverse sector that we can all be proud of.
Learn more about the event on Facebook.