Fourth Annual Spark Awards at Hotel Henry Honors Local Leaders in Arts & Culture

Lifetime Achievement – Anthony C. ConteArts Integration – Roswell Park Cancer Institute
Advocate for the Cultural Sector – WNED | WBFO
DEC Program of the Year – University District Community Development Association, Inc. in collaboration with Nicholas Conrad Miller for “Bailey Fights Blight” Mural Program
Legacy Award – M. Jacquie Lodico
Rising Star- Jon Lehrer
Supporter of the Cultural Sector – M&T Bank
Unsung Hero – Rita Argen Auerbach
The panel also selected finalists in the following categories, with the winners to be announced at the event:
Artist of the Year Finalists:
Drea d’Nur
David Moog
Gary Sczerbaniewicz
Cultural Organization of the Year Finalists:
The 1891 Fredonia Opera House
Kenan Center
Springville Center for the Arts
This year’s Spark Cultural Awards Party will be hosted by 7 Eyewitness News WKBW‘s Mike Randall.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by clicking here. Proceeds of the Spark Awards will benefit ASI’s capacity building, collaboration, and advocacy efforts for the cultural sector in five counties; all of which is provided free of charge. A limited number of free tickets are always made available through ASI’s Arts Access Program at www.arts-access.org.
Arts Services Initiative of Western New York (ASI) promotes the cultural sector’s vital role in economic development and the community through capacity building, collaboration, and advocacy in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Allegany Counties.
Arts Services Initiative assists the Western New York arts and cultural community (both non-profits and individual artists) with funding opportunities, programmatic opportunities, resources, advocacy. ASI is a member of the New York Council of Non Profits (NYCON), Americans for the Arts, Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance, Amherst of Chamber of Commerce, One Region Forward, NY Funders Alliance, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals.