Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Flip the Script: Buffalo Actors Reading Buffalo Poets

0 Comments

On Wednesday May 3rd there will be a very cool event at Road Less Traveled that demonstrates the virility and collaborative prowess of Buffalo’s creative community.

At long last, two of Buffalo’s most booming art scenes will combine for one night of electric performances. Local poets have let go of some of their finest works and handed them over to local actors to perform in a theatrical context. Join us for a night of original works, outstanding performers and mingling of the two most incestuous art communities in Buffalo. 

Admission is free. Doors open at 7PM. Beer and wine cash/card bar will be open throughout the event.

Hosted by: Justin Karcher & Carly Weiser

Arranged by: Carly Weiser

Actors: Kerrykate Abel-Smith, Stephanie Bax, Zachary Bellus, Melinda Capelas-Rowe, Jeremy Catania, James Cichocki, Emily Catherine DiMartino, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Becky Globus, Chris Kelly, Rick Lattimer, Kate LoConti, Jamie Nablo, Christopher Standart, PJ Tighe, Adam Yellen

Performing the poems of…

Poets: Ben Brindise, Tom Dreitlein, Noah Falck, Justin Karcher, Alana Kelley, Aidan Ryan, Lizz Schumer, Rachelle Toarmino and Carly Weiser

Flip the Script: Buffalo Actors Reading Buffalo Poets

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Road Less Traveled Productions | 500 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising