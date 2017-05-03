On Wednesday May 3rd there will be a very cool event at Road Less Traveled that demonstrates the virility and collaborative prowess of Buffalo’s creative community.
At long last, two of Buffalo’s most booming art scenes will combine for one night of electric performances. Local poets have let go of some of their finest works and handed them over to local actors to perform in a theatrical context. Join us for a night of original works, outstanding performers and mingling of the two most incestuous art communities in Buffalo.
Admission is free. Doors open at 7PM. Beer and wine cash/card bar will be open throughout the event.
Hosted by: Justin Karcher & Carly Weiser
Arranged by: Carly Weiser
Actors: Kerrykate Abel-Smith, Stephanie Bax, Zachary Bellus, Melinda Capelas-Rowe, Jeremy Catania, James Cichocki, Emily Catherine DiMartino, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Becky Globus, Chris Kelly, Rick Lattimer, Kate LoConti, Jamie Nablo, Christopher Standart, PJ Tighe, Adam Yellen
Performing the poems of…
Poets: Ben Brindise, Tom Dreitlein, Noah Falck, Justin Karcher, Alana Kelley, Aidan Ryan, Lizz Schumer, Rachelle Toarmino and Carly Weiser
Flip the Script: Buffalo Actors Reading Buffalo Poets
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Road Less Traveled Productions | 500 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York 14202