Find – or sell – those treasures at Antique World’s Great American Garage Sales this summer

Author: Nancy Cardillo

Looking for that one-of-a-kind collectible you can’t live without? Or some unusual item you can repurpose for your garden? Perhaps something to add to a collection…

Chances are you’ll find it this summer at one of Antique World’s Great American Garage Sales. The sales are held every first Sunday and third Saturday through October, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Antique World and Flea Market, located at 11111 Main Street in Clarence (next to the Great Pumpkin Farm). NOTE: the May 7th Great American Garage Sale was rained out and will be held, instead, THIS Sunday, May 14!

There’s no admission to the Sales, but there is a nominal charge for parking.

As you’re browsing the unique collectible items, antiques and garage sale finds from the hundreds of participating indoor and outdoor vendors, you’ll find everything from furniture to tools to baby items, toys, military items and so much more.

Best of all, when you get hungry, you can enjoy delicious food from local area food trucks. Can you think of a better way to spend a Saturday or Sunday than finding that one item you’ve been searching for – or didn’t even know you wanted until you found it?!?

If you have items you want to sell, set up a booth at the Great American Garage Sale! Antique World is always looking for new vendors, and the booth prices are very reasonable. Here’s your chance to make some money and find great new homes for your treasures.

Founded in 1981, Antique World & Flea Market has grown to be one of Western New York’s largest antique centers, with year-round flea markets, indoor and outdoor booths and the popular Great American Garage Sales.

“We started the Garage Sales in 1991, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Antique World,” says Katy Toth, Promotions Manager. “They were immediately very popular, so – in 2016 – we expanded them to include Saturdays. At every sale, there are new and different items – you never know what you’ll find!”

For more information, visit www.antiqueworldmarket.com.