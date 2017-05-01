Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Elmwood/Forest Project Shrinks

3 Comments

Recognizing neighborhood concerns, Chason Affinity Companies has submitted plans for a smaller project at the southeast corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues than previously envisioned. The height has been reduced by eight feet going from five floors to four and the unit count has shrunk by 20 percent. The new building is proposed for 1091 to 1121 Elmwood and 605 and 607 Forest Avenue.

Previous, top; Revised, bottom

The amended proposal calls for 40 condominiums, down from the original 57, and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space. While the Planning Board will get its first look at the redesign on May 8, existing tenants on the site have reportedly been given a two-month notice to vacate.

Elmwood Avenue – Previous (L), New (R)

Forest Avenue – Previous (L), New (R)

The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominums.

The fourth floor will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level.

There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue. The previous plan for a secondary garage access from Elmwood Avenue has been scrapped.

  • Arrogance^2

    LOL the old design looks much better than the new one. Can we have a public meeting about exiling Gretchen and Catherine from Buffalo like the Medici from Florence? I guarantee that will draw way more people than the project meetings. Until we get rid of the nimwits Elmwood will continue to deteriorate until all that is left is a bunch of gimmick shops and Chinese restaurants infested with rats.

  • Matthew Moje

    Build the 5 story design

  • Nick

    First one looked wayyyyy better