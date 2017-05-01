Elmwood/Forest Project Shrinks

Recognizing neighborhood concerns, Chason Affinity Companies has submitted plans for a smaller project at the southeast corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues than previously envisioned. The height has been reduced by eight feet going from five floors to four and the unit count has shrunk by 20 percent. The new building is proposed for 1091 to 1121 Elmwood and 605 and 607 Forest Avenue.
Previous, top; Revised, bottom
The amended proposal calls for 40 condominiums, down from the original 57, and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space. While the Planning Board will get its first look at the redesign on May 8, existing tenants on the site have reportedly been given a two-month notice to vacate.
Elmwood Avenue – Previous (L), New (R)
Forest Avenue – Previous (L), New (R)
The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominums.
The fourth floor will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level.
There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue. The previous plan for a secondary garage access from Elmwood Avenue has been scrapped.