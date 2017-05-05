Double Play for $900K!

This interesting set of two buildings at the corner of Glendale and Humboldt is on the market as a package deal for $900,000 even. One building is a fairly typical Buffalo single family Victorian. The other is directly adjacent, holding 6 units within an extraordinary Victorian package. The massive wood frame building may have been built as individual townhouses for upwardly mobile Buffalo families looking to live on prestigious Humboldt Parkway. The building has three distinct segments. The center portion holds two units described as single family by the realtor. They are flanked by a set back wing on each side which hold the remaining apartments. A massive rounded center porch makes this one of the most memorable houses in the city.
There are no interior pictures which suggests that time has not been kind to these buildings. Being so close to Canisius college is is likely they have been used for student housing. This is a nice neighborhood though. The upside potential is great for the right owner. Here is the realtor’s pitch:
Package deal includes 52, 56, 60 Glendale & 223, 221 Humboldt Pkwy. 52 Glendale 5 beds 1.5 bath Single Family ($1875/month), 56 Glendale 3/2 double (1675/month), 60 Glendale 4 bed 1 bath single family ($1400/month), 223 Humboldt Pkwy 4 bed 1 bath Single Family (1400/month), 221 Humboldt Pkwy 3/3 double ($2100/month). Package will not be separated. Call for more information