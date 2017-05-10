Done Deal: Ellicott Picks Up Large Niagara Street Site

Ellicott Development is bullish on upper Niagara Street. Yesterday the company purchased a vacant lot at 1095 Niagara that is kitty-corner to a pair of its projects, one recently finished and one underway. Ellicott’s 1095 Group LLC acquired the .94 acre parcel from 1095 Niagara Street Inc. for $330,000.
A building on the site was demolished after a December 2005. Liberty Brass Foundry was a historical occupant of the property and later Keystone Corporation, an electroplating, polishing, anodizing, and coloring firm.
Ellicott has recently completed two projects in the neighborhood with a third underway.
At 960 Busti Avenue, the firm converted the former Multiform Desiccants building into commercial space and 18 luxury apartments with Peace Bridge and Buffalo River views.
Last year, Ellicott completed a two-story, 11,000 sq.ft. building at 1088 Niagara Street. It contains a Tim Hortons with a drive-thru, additional retail space on the ground floor, and three, two and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1,350 to 1,875 sq.ft. on the second floor.
Next door at 1050 Niagara Street, the former home of the Niagara Lithograph Company is being converted into a mix of uses. Over 45,000 sq.ft. of office space and eight market-rate apartments are planned.
