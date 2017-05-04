Deep South Taco presents Cinco de Mayo Street Fiesta 2017

Buffalo Rising is teaming up with Deep South Taco to bring the city’s largest Cinco de Mayo to Downtown Buffalo. In the greatest of outdoor street festival fashion, a giant Red Bull tent will cover the street outside of the restaurant (on Ellicott), ensuring that any inclement weather will not dampen the day’s spirits.
Following in the footsteps of the inaugural event (in 2016), the festive fiesta will feature a hydraulic stage showcasing live music acts that include Strictly Hip, West of the Mark, Tiny Music, Kung Fu Grip and Los Pendejos.
Deep South Taco has also named Meals on Wheels of WNY (MOW) as its community partner for the event in 2017. Look for a 50/50 raffle during the festivities that will help support MOW’s efforts to help seniors in the community.
This year, Ellicott Street will be closed to street traffic in order to create a dynamic street festival vibe. In 2016, over 4000 festival-goers attended the event. This year, the festival will span from Broadway Avenue past Mohawk Street.
Revelers will be happy to find a variety of street vendors offering up delicious margaritas, cold beer, and hot tacos.
Adding to the fun, there will be live face and body paintin by Madd Grafix and Madd Ink Tattoo, lucha performers, a live broadcast from 103.3 The Edge, giveaways, and rockin’ DJs.
There will also be a free “Red Bull Cinco Shuttle” that will make pick ups on Hertel Avenue.
Red Bull Cinco Shuttle Schedule:
- Hertel to Ellicott: bus leaves Hertel at 5pm
- Ellicott to Hertel: bus leaves Ellicott at 6:30pm
- Hertel to Ellicott: bus leaves at 7:30pm
- Ellicott to Hertel: bus leaves at 9pm/9:30pm
Come join the fun, at Buffalo’s biggest Cinco de Mayo Street Fiesta!
Friday, May 5, 2017
Ellicott Street (between Broadway Avenue & E. Mohawk Street)
NOON – 10:00 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets (presale ends at midnight – Thursday, May 4):
Two tickets for $15
Four tickets for $28
VIP tickets are $35 each and include access to rooftop cabanas, Deep Eddy private lounge with premium view of stage, private service bar, and commemorative Cinco yard cup with one fill.
Tickets will be $10 at the door.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at both Deep South Taco Locations – 291 Ellicott Street & 1707 Hertel Avenue as well as at Madd Ink Tattoo, 408 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
This event is 21+
Sponsors: Buffalo Rising & Meals On Wheels of WNY
Event will take place rain or shine