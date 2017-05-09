Dash’s Makes Its Next Move On Hertel

Now that the Lexington Co-op development on Hertel is in full swing, it appears as if Dash’s is about to make a move of its own. A Buffalo Rising reader has passed along a notice that was dropped in his mailbox, which broadcasts information regarding an upcoming community meeting to be held this week. The letterhead is stamped with the logo of Wendel (Architects and Engineers). The body of the letter states that neighbors of the development project are invited to attend a meeting, where they will be informed about the project’s goal – “to enhance the corner of Hertel and Starin by constructing a new, full service grocery store with community amenities.”

BRO posted a rumor watch pertaining to this project some time ago, which was followed up by another post by a North Buffalo resident that listed a series of considerations that should be taken into account when constructing the new market.

“Worth noting, there are at at least two other structures that have been recently acquired on that block, effectively concentrating ownership of the entire stretch from Starin to Voorhees.” – North Buffalo resident

Well, it now appears as if Hertel can (officially) expect to have some further enhanced grocery shopping options to choose from. It will be interesting to see what the scale of this development will be. A lot of people got excited when Sinatra & Company Real Estate unveiled its mixed use Dash’s proposal for Elmwood, which looked pretty spectacular. Unfortunately, at the time, that project was to go hand in hand with winning the Children’s Hospital development bid. The rendering for that project was also designed by Wendel (see below).

One thing is for certain, anything that Dash’s builds will certainly be better than the dated building where the market currently resides. The biggest question will be, what will become of the intact brick building (formerly home to Marco’s Deli – see inset), which houses a series of storefronts? We shall soon find out.