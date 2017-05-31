Converted grain silo in Cape Town is inspiration for Buffalo

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of neat ideas regarding developing the grain elevators and silos. Now a BRO reader has passed along one that he feels should serve as significant inspiration for some of Buffalo’s own silos and elevators. This particular development is taking place in Cape Town’s harbour. The renovation project is being conducted by Heatherwick Studio. The story behind the renovation was recently published in dezeen.com.

Once open, the building will be home to The Royal Portfolio luxury hotel and Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA).

For the full story, and additional stunning images, click here.