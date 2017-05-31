Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Converted grain silo in Cape Town is inspiration for Buffalo

7 Comments

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of neat ideas regarding developing the grain elevators and silos. Now a BRO reader has passed along one that he feels should serve as significant inspiration for some of Buffalo’s own silos and elevators. This particular development is taking place in Cape Town’s harbour. The renovation project is being conducted by Heatherwick Studio. The story behind the renovation was recently published in dezeen.com.

Once open, the building will be home to The Royal Portfolio luxury hotel and Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA).

For the full story, and additional stunning images, click here.

  • Mrjones

    Awesome!

  • Bludog

    insane

  • eagercolin

    After seeing these pictures, I’m sure the hordes of investors who were just champing at the bit to pour money into grain elevator conversions will snap into action! All they needed was inspiration!

    • Mr. B

      If “inspiration” is all that’s needed to re-create FLW’s Larkin Administrarion Building out of thin air, then inspiration should be sufficient to re-purpose the already existing grain elevators . . .

      .

  • mightyNiagara

    isn’t there a company that is converting a set of silos around south park into office space? definitely recall an article in the past couple months regarding it.

  • Pretty sweet… but there is probably no developer in Buffalo who’d be daring enough to try this for the simple fact that they’d probably be denied any “historical tax credits” for making such significant changes to the silos.

  • eagercolin

    Seriously, though: the national park idea is pretty great.