Construction Wrap: 760 Seneca Street

1 Comment

SelectOne Search has done an incredible job renovating a once-dormant Larkin Square property. The firm purchased the three-story at 760 Seneca Street in October 2015 and renovated it for its headquarters. The $1.7 million project received sales and mortgage recording tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

SelectOne occupies the 8,000 sq.ft. of space on the second and third floors of the building. It relocated from previous offices on Wehrle Drive. The 4,000 sq.ft. ground floor is vacant.

The Romanesque Revival structure is the former F.X. Winkler and Sons grocery store, established in 1857 on Seneca Street and moved to this building after its construction around 1893. The Winkler family closed the grocery in 1968.

  • And I was just looking at that building in Google Earth the other day to see where the diner would go. It was bricked-up, I had no idea it was even being redone.