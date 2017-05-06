Construction Watch: Student Housing Sprouting

While two large student housing projects are underway near Buffalo State College, the City will begin review of plans for another near UB’s Main Street campus.
Commuters along the I-190 can’t help but notice the apartment complex sprouting from the former Bristol-Myers Squibb facility at 100 Forest Avenue. Charlotte-based DHD Ventures is constructing Monarch 716 that will include nine apartment buildings and an 8,550 sq.ft. clubhouse.
The $25 million complex features four-story buildings on a 22-acre parcel at Forest Avenue and Danforth Street. Its 176 units will house up to 592 students when complete and shuttle service will be provided to the Buffalo State campus. Passero Associates designed the project.
On Grant Street near Rockwell Road, Greenleaf and Co. is constructing the first two buildings at its Campus Walk development. They will house more than 300 students and includes 5,000 sq. ft. of Grant Street retail space when completed.
Five buildings are expected in the Campus Walk project stretching to Bradley Street. Greenleaf started putting together the development site in 2008 when Buffalo State was looking to partner with private sector developers to help meet its student housing needs. Kideney Architects designed the project.
On Monday, the Planning Board will begin review of a new mixed-use project at 2929 Main Street aimed at housing college students.
DF Fusion Investment Inc. is proposing to purchase and redevelop the Keystone Corp.-owned properties (above) in what would be a $30 million investment that includes 320 apartments, office, and retail space. The site is adjacent to Ciminelli Real Estate Corp’s Bethune Lofts project and nearly across the street from the LaSalle Light Rail Station.