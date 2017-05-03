Construction Watch: Midtown Apartments

A former warehouse building on Main Street is on its way to a residential future. One of the first steps in transforming the Allied Household Storage Building at 1665 Main Street was adding window openings to the six-story structure. 1665 Main Street Group, LLC, a partnership that includes Sinatra & Company Real Estate, is undertaking the project.
Midtown Apartments will include 50 units plus a small amount of ground floor commercial space. The unit count is down from a preliminary 60 units as the development team decided to enlarge some units and added a few three-bedroom apartments.
The building will be marketed as workforce housing for those who work or study on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus or desire to be close to downtown. Storefront space will target much needed amenity-based retail or service oriented commercial.
Sinatra has been heavily investing along Midtown Main Street as of late. 1665 Main is just north of Fenton Village, Sinatra’s three-building redevelopment project at Main and Ferry. It is also near the former Community Action Organization’s facility at 70 Harvard place that will be converted into 24 market-rate apartments.
Get Connected: Sinatra and Company, 716.220.8468
The first new windows are in- bottom/center.