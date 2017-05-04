Construction Watch: Medical Campus

Construction on two major additions to the Medical Campus is winding down. The John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital is expected to be fully operational in November and the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will open in January. Work is also underway on a 1,850 space parking ramp just north of these projects.
The twelve floor, 183-bed John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital will be an integral part of the Medical Campus, linking with Buffalo General Medical Center, the Gates Vascular Institute, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Conventus, and the new medical school.
Shepley Bulfinch Richardson & Abbott of Boston, one of the country’s top pediatric healthcare architects, designed the $270 million complex.
Across the street, the $375 million medical school will replace the current school that has been located on the UB South Campus since the mid-1950s. It will feature 628,000 sq.ft. of space spread across eight floors. The interior will contain a seven-story atrium naturally illuminated by skylights and two glass walls, one along Washington Street and one at the terminus of Allen Street. HOK designed the structure.
HOK designed the structure that is scheduled to open next year.
At Ellicott and Goodrich streets, work is underway on a replacement to the aging, 900-space Ellicott-Goodrich Garage that was demolished. The new $45 ramp will contain 1,850 spaces.