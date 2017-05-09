Construction Watch: HELP USA

A near East Side apartment project for homeless veterans and low and moderate-income families and individuals is well underway. New York City-based HELP USA is constructing the 47-unit project at the northwest corner of Broadway and Hickory Street. The development incorporate an historic corner building at 368 Broadway and recreates the façade of a three-story commercial building that was demolished at 362 Broadway.

“HELP Buffalo II” will include 15 apartments targeted to homeless veterans with the balance targeted to low and moderate income families and individuals. The project will have 16 one-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom and 6 three-bedroom apartments. The existing corner building (below) will house apartments on the upper floors and also feature a community room and office space for project management and supportive service staff. Flynn Battaglia Architects designed the project.

In 1999, HELP USA developed the Hickory Street Apartments in a stunning building located at the same intersection (below, right). That project consists of 25 units of service-enriched housing for formerly homeless adults. Tenants of Hickory Street Apartments pay rent and are employed or participate in programs to prepare them for employment.

Plans to incorporate the façade of 362 Broadway (right) into the project were changed as the worsening condition of the building forced its demolition. The cast iron storefront elements, storefront lintel brackets, some original brick, stone detailing, and cornice/finials were all saved for future reuse and/or replication. From Mike Puma’s post last year:

The new plan is to replicate the façade as closely as possible. The cast iron elements, stone bandings, and stone arches were all saved. Salvaged brick will be incorporated into the rebuild and the building was well documented before the demolition. Finials and a cornice will be put back up. The original items were salvaged and due to their deteriorated condition, they may need to be replicated out of new materials. It is yet to be seen if the original cornice and finials can be reused, but they can serve as a source for replication.