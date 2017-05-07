Construction Watch: Canterbury Woods Gates Circle

Canterbury Woods Gates Circle’s exterior is nearly complete. The six-story building is the first structure being constructed on the former hospital site that overlooks Gates Circle.
The building is a mix of terra cotta, brick, limestone and glass.
The $41 million complex will offer 53 independent- and assisted-living apartments upon completion. Residents will enjoy a number of housing and health-related services, activities, and amenities.
Lecesse Construction is general contractor and Architectural Resources designed the building. Occupancy is scheduled for this fall.
Get Connected: Canterbury Woods, 716.929.5817