Construction Watch: AP Lofts at Larkinville

2 Comments

Work is underway at the former A&P warehouse. Construction crews have begun to knock out window openings.

545 Swan was sold to KCG Development’s just over a year ago, for $1.5 million. The $38 million plan is to create 147 affordable and market rate apartments, along with indoor parking, and fitness and business centers.

This development is strategically located in close proximity to Larkin Square, and numerous other exciting projects, including Seneca Street Lofts and Hydraulic Lofts.

This is another welcome project in the district, which is on the rebound. The project will serve as a significant anchor building, which will help to drive further development in a part of the city that could use some thoughtful infill.

Carmina Wood Morris is the chosen architect/engineer to build out the circa 1910 eight story, 240,000 square foot steel reinforced concrete structure.

  • Matthew Moje

    Great project! Hope the Larkin powerhouse is next!

    • Chris Schmidt

      And Uncle Sam’s upper floors.