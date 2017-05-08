Construction Watch: Allentown Square Apartments

Anthony LoRusso’s $7 million Allentown Square Apartments is showing its skin near the corner of Maryland Street and West Avenue. The three-story building that fronts West Avenue is getting multi-colored siding. The project, earlier known as Casa Serena, will include 58 market-rate units ranging from studios to two-bedroom layouts.
Interiors feature llaminate floors, granite countertops, and an ambient fireplace and private balcony. Balconies face West Avenue, but the units’ doors will open on to the parking lot behind that is accessed from Maryland Avenue. Rents begin at $795 for studios, $985 for one-bedrooms, and $1,175 for two-bedrooms. Rent includes utilities.
Amenities include a community room, private storage lockers, bicycle racks and electric vehicle charging stations.
Through an array of 552 solar panels on the roof and carport, the building is expected to be a ‘net zero’ building; creating more energy than it uses.
The $7 million development is being financed by Anthony LoRusso along with Key Bank. James A. Rumsey is the project architect. The 1.6 acre site was purchased by LoRusso from the former Penn Advertising and was remediated under the NYS Brownfield Cleanup Program. Creative Structures Services is general contractor.
Trusso also has plans for the corner of Maryland and West. A preliminary rendering for “Microwest” is on the project website. The four-story building would evidently contain micro-units, typically small efficiency apartments of under 400 square feet with a kitchen and bathroom.
Get Connected: Allentown Square Apartments, 716.884.3800