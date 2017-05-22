Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 163-167 Broadway

3 Comments

Work on 163-167 Broadway at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue has been quiet after crews scrambled to brace the buildings before winter set in last year. That will change in coming days as interior demolition work and construction get underway on the reuse project.

The complex of buildings at 163-167 Broadway and 64 Nash Street were built over time between the 1820s and 1880s. Designed by Carmina Wood Morris, the $6 million redevelopment effort will result in 18 new apartments and 9,052 sq.ft. of commercial space in the heart of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

A 3,600 sq.ft. restaurant is planned for the Broadway and Michigan corner. A banquet/flex space area will face Broadway along with a 1,395 sq.ft. commercial space at the Nash Street corner. There will also be 1,806 sq.ft. of commercial space in a former carriage house at 64 Nash. Indoor parking is planned for ten cars.

The 16 one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 563 to 975 sq.ft. while the two, two-bedroom units have 1,055 and 1,326 sq.ft. of living space. Fourteen apartments will be on the second floor and four units on the third level.

An investment group that includes Steve Carmina and Roger Trettel are tackling the project. R&P Oak Hill is overseeing the construction.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • WNYer

    Much appreciation to Steve Carmina and Roger Trettel. Based on the state of these buildings in the photos I doubt anyone else would have even considered rehab over demo.

  • nick

    Such a great project! Thank you to Steve Carmina and Roger Trettel for saving these buildings.

  • commonsense

    Ditto, Thank you Steve and Company… Lots of activity, and even more potential, on this stretch of Broadway. If the Forge on Broadway project gets done, and someone re-develops the old Iroquois Brewing property that could really be a game changer.