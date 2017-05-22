Construction Watch: 163-167 Broadway

Work on 163-167 Broadway at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue has been quiet after crews scrambled to brace the buildings before winter set in last year. That will change in coming days as interior demolition work and construction get underway on the reuse project.

The complex of buildings at 163-167 Broadway and 64 Nash Street were built over time between the 1820s and 1880s. Designed by Carmina Wood Morris, the $6 million redevelopment effort will result in 18 new apartments and 9,052 sq.ft. of commercial space in the heart of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

A 3,600 sq.ft. restaurant is planned for the Broadway and Michigan corner. A banquet/flex space area will face Broadway along with a 1,395 sq.ft. commercial space at the Nash Street corner. There will also be 1,806 sq.ft. of commercial space in a former carriage house at 64 Nash. Indoor parking is planned for ten cars.

The 16 one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 563 to 975 sq.ft. while the two, two-bedroom units have 1,055 and 1,326 sq.ft. of living space. Fourteen apartments will be on the second floor and four units on the third level.

An investment group that includes Steve Carmina and Roger Trettel are tackling the project. R&P Oak Hill is overseeing the construction.